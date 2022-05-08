Wrestlemania Backlash: How to watch and what to watch for May pay-per-view

The first post-Wrestlemania 38 pay-per-view has arrived for the WWE with Wrestlemania Backlash taking place from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, RI, on Sunday, May 8. The show will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed live on Peacock.

How to watch Wrestlemania Backlash

Date: Sunday, May 8th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Live stream: Streaming live on Peacock. You can sign up and watch this and every WWE pay-per-view for $5 a month.

What to watch for during Wrestlemania Backlash

As usual, Backlash will be comprised of mostly rematches from Wrestlemania last month as we’ll get the official blowoff to many of these feuds.

Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will once again defend her title against Ronda Rousey in the main event, this time in an I Quit match. The “Queen” had to cheat to retain against Rousey at Wrestlemania, thus setting up this match where there will be an undisputed winner. We’ll also get a rematch of the epic Wrestlemania clash from last month between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Rhodes has stated that his goal in this new run with the WWE is to capture the WWE Championship and will have to once again go through Rollins on his ascent up the ladder.

The other marquee match of the show will be a six-man tag team match as The Bloodline will battle the team of RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre. This was originally supposed to be a tag team title unification match between Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos and Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro. Those plans changed during last week’s contract signing on Smackdown as WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns helped his cousins ambush the Raw champs, bringing out McIntyre to even the odds. This match was made official shortly afterwards.

Full list of matches*

The Bloodline vs. RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre

Smackdown Women’s Championship- Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey (I Quit match)

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

AJ Styles vs. Edge

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos (w/MVP)

Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss

*Card subject to change