Full card for Wrestlemania Backlash

The first post-Wrestlemania 38 pay-per-view has arrived for the WWE with Wrestlemania Backlash taking place from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, RI, on Sunday, May 8. The show will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed live on Peacock.

As is the case with Backlash pay-per-view’s, this show will be comprised of mostly rematches from Wrestlemania last month as we’ll get the official blowoff to many of these feuds.

One of the marquee matches of the show will be a six-man tag team match as The Bloodline will battle the team of RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre. This was originally supposed to be a tag team title unification match between Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos and Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro. Those plans changed during last week’s contract signing on Smackdown as WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns helped his cousins ambush the Raw champs, bringing out McIntyre to even the odds. This match was made official shortly afterwards.

Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will once again defend her title against Ronda Rousey, this time in an I Quit match. The “Queen” had to cheat to retain against Rousey at Wrestlemania, thus setting up this match where there will be an undisputed winner. We’ll also get a rematch of the epic Wrestlemania clash from last month between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Rhodes has stated that his goal in this new run with the WWE is to capture the WWE Championship and will have to once again go through Rollins on his ascent up the ladder.

Other rematches from “Mania includes Edge facing AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley facing Omos. We’ll also get former partners Madcap Moss and Baron Corbin facing each other in a singles match.

Here is the current card for Wrestlemania Backlash on Sunday:

Full list of matches*

The Bloodline vs. RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre

Smackdown Women’s Championship- Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey (I Quit match)

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

AJ Styles vs. Edge

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos (w/MVP)

Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss

*Card subject to change