How to watch Wrestlemania Backlash via live stream

The first post-Wrestlemania 38 pay-per-view has arrived for the WWE with Wrestlemania Backlash taking place from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, RI, on Sunday, May 8. The show will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed live on Peacock.

As evidenced by the name of the show, this pay-per-view will feature a handful of rematches from Wrestlemania 38 last month. However, the marquee match will be a marquee six-man tag team match as the Bloodline will battle RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre in the main event.

You will only be able to watch Wrestlemania Backlash via Peacock. The streaming service is $5 per month for its regular service and $10 a month for its premium plus service with no ads. You can access Peacock on Apple and Google devices, as well as the various Xbox One platforms, through Xfinity X1 and Flex and VIZIO and LG smart TVs.

Below is a full list of matches for the PPV. The card is subject to change.

Full list of matches*

The Bloodline vs. RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre

Smackdown Women’s Championship- Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey (I Quit match)

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

AJ Styles vs. Edge

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos (w/MVP)

Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss