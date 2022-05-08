What time Wrestlemania Backlash starts, when main event starts on Sunday

The first post-Wrestlemania 38 pay-per-view has arrived for the WWE with Wrestlemania Backlash taking place from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, RI, on Sunday, May 8.

The main show for Sunday will begin at 8 p.m. ET. and will stream live on Peacock. New subscribers can pay $5 per month for its regular service, and $10 per month for its premium service with no ads. Currently, six matches and a highly anticipated segment will be on tap for Saturday’s show. With the two-night setup, each match will get plenty of breathing room.

Considering that its gotten the most build across both Raw and Smackdown, the main event of the show should be the six-man tag team showdown featuring the Bloodline taking on RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre. That match should begin no late than 11 p.m. ET. There’s also the possibility that the I Quit bout for the Smackdown Women’s Championship between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey could also close the show. Similar to the six-man tag, that match would most likely begin anywhere from 10:45 p.m.-11 p.m. ET.

Full list of matches*

The Bloodline vs. RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre

Smackdown Women’s Championship- Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey (I Quit match)

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

AJ Styles vs. Edge

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos (w/MVP)

Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss

*Card subject to change