Wrestlemania Backlash predictions: Questions for April pay-per-view

Sunday’s Wrestlemania Backlash pay-per-view in Providence, RI, will be the WWE’s first premium live event since Wrestlemania 38 just over a month ago.

The card is on the relatively lighter side and features a chunk of rematches from ‘Mania in early April. We’ll also be treated to a gigantic six-man tag team match as The Bloodline will face alliance of RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre. As always with these events, you can win big on DraftKings Sportsbook with a $5,000 free-to-play pool available to everyone across the country! We’ll take a look at the six questions you’ll need to answer correctly to win that cash and offer our predictions below.

Who wins the “I Quit” match?

Charlotte Flair

Ronda Rousey

Flair has to drop the Smackdown Women’s Championship here, right? The “Queen” has mowed down everyone on the Smackdown roster multiple times over and it wouldn’t make sense to have Rousey lose in back-to-back ppv’s. The “Baddest Women on the Planet” gets back at Flair and makes her say I quit here.

Who wins the Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins match?

Cody Rhodes

Seth Rollins

AJ Styles vs. Edge: Will anyone interfere on Edge’s behalf?

Yes

No

Who wins the Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss match?

Happy Corbin

Madcap Moss

Who wins the Bobby Lashley vs. Omos match?

Bobby Lashley

Omos

Who wins the Smackdown/Raw tag team match?

Roman Reigns and The Usos

Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro

At some point, the Bloodline needs to start showing some vulnerability and actually lose at a ppv. This is the perfect spot, especially with McIntyre seeming to be a lock as Reigns’ next challenger.