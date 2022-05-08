Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Sunday, May 8

We have a loaded 18-game schedule in the majors Sunday, which means there are multiple opportunities to come away with a win in DraftKings baseball DFS. The main slate has seven games beginning at 1:35 p.m. ET with the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Atlanta Braves.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Sunday, May 8.

Pirates vs. Reds, 1:40 p.m. ET

Ke’Bryan Hayes ($4,400)

Ben Gamel ($3,900)

Bryan Reynolds ($3,700)

This is not a great pitching matchup for neither team as Zach Thompson and Tyler Mahle have both struggled through the first month of action. However, if we had to pick which offense to go off, the best option is the Pirates. This season, Pittsburgh is hitting .238 and averaging 4.2 runs per game in their last five games.

The Pirates should not have any issues with Mahle, who is 1-4 with an ERA of 7.01 through six starts this season. Veteran outfielder Ben Gamel is a nice value play for this team stack, who is slugging .308 with two home runs and 13 RBI. He has at least two or more hits in four out of his last five games and averaging 14.6 FPPG over that time.

Twins vs. Athletics, 2:10 p.m. ET

Byron Buxton ($6,100)

Jorge Polanco ($4,700)

Royce Lewis ($2,200)

The Minnesota Twins’ offense has struggled to score runs in their last two games, but they should be able to break out of their slump against Athletics starter Daulton Jefferies. The 26-year-old is 1-4 with an ERA of 4.81 through five starts. Jefferies has allowed 15 hits, 11 earned runs, and two home runs in his last two starts against the Giants and Rays.

As of right now, we don’t know if Buxton is playing on Sunday after he left yesterday’s game with a hip injury. If he does play, then the veteran All-Star has to be in your stack. Also, keep an eye out on Polanco, who is currently on an eight-game hitting streak. He’s averaging 9.25 FPPG over that time, which is not bad considering the other options at second base.

Royals vs. Orioles, 1:35 p.m. ET

Salvador Perez ($5,200)

Andrew Benintendi ($4,000)

Bobby Witt Jr. ($2,900)

The Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles will be playing each other for the first time this weekend after having their first two games postponed due to rain. The Royals will look to get after Jordan Lyles, who is 2-2 with an ERA of 4.50 through five starts. However, he has given up his fair share of hits this season — 32 in only 26 innings of work.

Kansas City’s offense has been shutout three times in their last five games, but they should be able to string together some hits in today’s game. Salvador Perez has solid career stats against Lyles, hitting .250 with two home runs and four RBI in eight at-bats. Perez hasn't played well to the start season, but could change his fortunes, starting with today’s game.