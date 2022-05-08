Best MLB bets to consider for Sunday, May 8

We have a full 18-game schedule on tap for Sunday, May 8th. The action got started at 11:35 a.m. ET with the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox wrapping up their three-game set. Finally, at 7:05 p.m. ET, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs will be the last game on Mother’s Day. With all of the options for bets to consider, these are our favorites for Sunday’s slate of games.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Sunday, May 8

Pittsburgh Pirates-Cincinnati Reds over 8 runs (-105)

It’s tough to play a side in today’s series finale with Zach Thompson and Tyler Mahle on the mound. Therefore, the next best option is the total, which is sitting at eight. In the first two games of this three-game set, total runs were scored 11 and 13.

Pirates starter Zach Thompson is 1-3 with an ERA of 9.39 and has allowed 16 earned runs in only 15 innings of work. He also possesses a road ERA of 12.86 in three outings (two starts). As for Mahle, he has an ERA of 7.01 and just gave up four earned runs in his last start vs. the Brewers. The 27-year-old has a 5.93 ERA at home and letting opponents hit .296 at the plate.

The Angels are looking to get back into the win column today after losing 3-0 to the Nats on Saturday night. Los Angeles will roll with Patrick Sandoval, who has a record of 1-1 and ERA of 1.29 through four starts. Sandoval has not allowed a single earned run in two home starts (11 innings pitched).

Los Angeles should be able to have some success against Nats starter Erick Fedde, who has an ERA of 2.25 on the road and has only allowed three earned runs in his last two starts. The Angels are 3-2 in their last five games and won all three games by 5.3 runs per game.

The Padres are looking to win their four-game series today against the Marlins. San Diego dropped last night’s game 8-0 to the Marlins, snapping their two-game winning streak. The Padres will turn the ball over to Joe Musgrove, who has been excellent this season with a 4-0 record and 1.97 ERA.

Musgrove has only allowed three earned runs in his last two starts and has an ERA of 1.38 at home this season. Meanwhile, Rogers has not fared well with a record of 1-4 and 6.14 ERA in five games. However, the 24-year-old has done well on the road with an 1.69. It should be a good game between the two pitchers, but I think Musgrove gives the Padres an edge.

