MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Sunday, May 8

There are seven games on the main slate in the majors on Sunday afternoon, with the first game beginning at 1:35 p.m. ET between the Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves. We’re going to go over some top options on DraftKings and give out a few value picks to help you build your MLB DFS lineups.

Top Pitchers

Alek Manoah, Blue Jays vs. Guardians ($10,100) — The 24-year-old starter has been one of the best pitchers in the majors with a 4-0 record and 1.45 ERA in five starts. Manoah is averaging 24.7 FPPG and has gone over the 20-point threshold four times. In his last start against the New York Yankees, he only allowed three hits, one earned run (1 HR) and struck out seven in six innings pitched (23.1 fantasy points).

Chris Paddack, Twins vs. Athletics ($8,400) — If you want to save some salary at one of your pitchers spot, then Paddack might be a solid play against the Athletics. The 26-year-old has a record of 1-2 and ERA of 3.15 through four starts. He’s only allowed a combined two earned runs in his last starts against the Orioles and Tigers.

In both of those outings, Paddack scored 17 and 19.2 fantasy points, respectively. He’ll now get ready to face the A’s, who are hitting .200 as a team and scoring 3.44 runs per game this season.

Top Hitters

Jose Altuve, Astros vs. Tigers ($5,000) — The All-Star second baseman has improved for the Astros since returning from injury on May 2. He has registered a hit in five out of his last six games and has at least two hits in three consecutive games. He’s also averaging 11.83 fantasy points per game over that span. Detroit is starting Wily Peralta in a bullpen game, leaving it in question who Altuve will face most of his ABs, but it doesn’t matter with the way he is swinging the bat.

Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves vs. Brewers ($5,300) — The star outfielder is currently riding a five-game hitting streak and has hit a home run in back-to-back games. On Saturday night, Acuña went 2-for-3 with a home run in a 3-2 win over Milwaukee (24 fantasy points).

It was the third time since his return last month that Acuña has scored double-digit fantasy points. He will look to make an impact against Brewers pitcher Aaron Ashby, who has held right-handed hitters to .186 batting average this season.

Value Pitcher

Jake Odorizzi, Astros vs. Tigers ($7,600) — Odorizzi might be the best value option on the main slate as he’s posted back-to-back 20-point fantasy performances. In his last two starts against the Mariners and Rangers, the 32-year-old starter allowed five total and one earned run (1 HR) in 12.2 innings. Odorizzi will not put up a ton of strikeouts, but should be able to have a good outing against the Tigers, who are averaging 2.2 runs per game in their last five games.

Value Hitter

Ben Gamel, Pirates vs. Reds ($3,900) — Gamel is the perfect value play for today’s slate in a game with not great pitching on both sides. This season, the veteran outfielder is hitting .308 with two home runs and 13 RBI. Gamel has recorded two or more hits in four out of his last five games and averaging 14.6 FPPG. He also has produced five extra-base hits over that time, making this a good option against Reds starter Tyler Mahle.