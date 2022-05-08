Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Sunday, May 8

We have an 18-game schedule in the majors on Sunday, with the first game taking place at 11:35 a.m. ET between the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox. The final game will be the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs wrapping up their three-game set at 7:08 p.m. ET. There are a ton of options for player props, but these are our favorite for Sunday’s slate of games.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Sunday, May 8

Joe Musgrove over 6.5 strikeouts (+115)

If the San Diego Padres want to come away with the series victory over the Miami Marlins today, it will fall on the arm of Musgrove. He has been phenomenal this season with 4-0 record and 1.97 ERA, along with 33 strikeouts in 32 innings (five starts). The 29-year-old has gone over 6.5 strikeouts in three out of his last five outings. The Marlins are averaging nine strikeouts per game, which is good for 22nd in the majors. They are also producing 9.71 strikeouts per game on the road this season.

Jorge Polanco over 1.5 total bases (+120)

With Byron Buxton out of the lineup, the Minnesota Twins will need Polanco to produce in the third spot behind Max Kepler and Jose Miranda. The 28-year-old currently has an eight-game hitting streak, but has only gone over 1.5 total bases three times. On Saturday against the A’s, Polanco went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and a home run.

Jose Altuve over 1.5 total bases (+140)

The All-Star second baseman is starting to put things together at the plate after coming back earlier this month from injury. Altuve currently has a five-game hitting game and has gone over 1.5 total bases four times. On Saturday against Detroit, the 32-year-old went 2-for-4 at the plate with a solo home run.

