Storm vs. Aces: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online, picks & predictions

Two of the favorites in the WNBA’s Western Conference matchup early in the season on Sunday, as the Seattle Storm take on the Las Vegas Aces. ESPN2 will air the game, with tip-off set for 10:00 p.m. at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Storm won their home opener 97-74 on Friday night over the Minnesota Lynx. They look to make the most of what is likely the last season of Sue Bird. With Bird, Breanna Stewart, and Jewell Loyd on one roster, the time for a fifth title for the GOAT point guard in women’s basketball history is now.

The Las Vegas Aces steamrolled the Mercury 106-88 on Friday night, and host Seattle for their 2022 home opener with new head coach Becky Hammon. The Aces lost Liz Cambage, but with A’ja Wilson entering her fifth WNBA season, they might have the best player in the league. The former South Carolina Gamecock has been an MVP and a three-time All-Star already, and has plenty of help from a still-loaded roster that reached last year’s WNBA Finals.

Storm vs. Aces

Tip time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN (need subscription), WNBA League Pass, Sling TV

Point spread: Aces -4.5

Moneyline odds: Seattle +160, Las Vegas -180

Picks & predictions

Pick: Las Vegas -4.5

The Aces have a double-double machine in Wilson, but it’s the rest of the roster that gets them notice. Jackie Young, Kelsey Plum, and Dearica Hamby all looked ready for the season on Friday, and the chemistry they’ve developed is deep. With younger legs and the tight turnaround in front of what should be a rocking Michelob Ultra Arena for the opener, expect the home team to hold serve.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.