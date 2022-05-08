Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday, May 8

The 2022 NBA playoffs continue Sunday with two Game 4s. The Phoenix Suns meet the Dallas Mavericks in the afternoon before the Philadelphia 76ers host the Miami Heat in the evening game. Even with just two games, we’ve got plenty of strong player props for bettors to choose from. Here’s a few we like for Sunday’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jalen Brunson over 19.5 points (+100)

After struggling in the first two games of this series, Brunson went off for 28 points in Game 3. Look for the Suns to be more aggressive defensively on the Dallas guard, but that won’t limit his shot opportunities. Brunson has gone over this total in seven of the nine playoff games. Bank on him to keep up his production despite the recent slump. This is a nice prop at plus money.

Chris Paul double-double vs. Mavericks (+175)

Paul hasn’t recorded a double-double in his last four contests, and only has four double-doubles in nine postseason games. That leads to some additional points on the line and sets up well for bettors. The Suns guard had one of his worst postseason games in Game 3. He’ll look to bounce back in Game 4 and should come close to this mark.

P.J. Tucker over 5.5 rebounds (+115)

Tucker has been a force on the glass despite not playing minutes at center for the Heat. The forward is averaging 5.9 rebounds per game in the playoffs and has gone over this line five times in eight games. Even with Joel Embiid returning for the 76ers, Tucker should get enough chances to push the over on this plus-money prop.

