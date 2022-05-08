NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Sunday, May 8

We’ve got two Game 4s on Sunday’s NBA playoffs slate, and both contests are loaded with value plays for DFS lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Maxi Kleber, Dallas Mavericks, $4,900

The Mavericks are giving Kleber a ton of minutes off the bench due to his ability to space the floor and the forward isn’t disappointing. He poured in 30.8 fantasy points in Game 3, and is averaging 24.6 fantasy points in this series. Look for him to provide a solid floor of around 20 fantasy points, with his shooting upside making him the day’s top value add.

Danny Green, Philadelphia 76ers, $4,400

Things could start opening up for Green after Game 3, where he played 34 minutes and contributed 28.5 fantasy points. The big change here is the presence of Joel Embiid, which likely opens things up for the sharpshooter. Back Green to deliver another solid showing in Game 4.

JaVale McGee, Phoenix Suns, $3,500

McGee has taken over as Phoenix’s primary backup big and it’s paying off on the fantasy side. The center has topped double-digit fantasy points in every game this series despite getting between 10-15 minutes per contest. At this price point, McGee is a nice play in DFS lineups.