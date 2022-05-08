Best lineup strategy for Heat vs. 76ers Game 4 NBA Showdown

The Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers square off in Game 4 Sunday evening with the home team looking to even this series up at 2-2. Joel Embiid is back in the mix for the Sixers, who had a commanding victory in Game 3. There are some big stars on each side, but the mid-tier and value plays will ultimately make the difference in DFS contests centered around tonight’s game.

Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Captain’s Picks

Joel Embiid ($16,800) - The 76ers are likely to get fined for their handling of Embiid’s injury designations, but the big man will be ready to go again in Game 4. He logged a double-double in 36 minutes, putting up 36.8 fantasy points.

Jimmy Butler ($15,300) - Butler has been on fire in the last two games, topping 50 fantasy points in each contest. The Heat forward is contributing in all three major stat columns, making him an automatic captain for Game 4.

FLEX Plays

Tyler Herro ($7,400) - It was a down shooting game for Herro last time out, who is the Sixth Man of the Year. However, he topped 35 fantasy points in Games 1 and 2. At this price point, Herro’s proven production and shooting upside make him a valuable flex option in Game 4.

Danny Green ($5,000) - After two quiet contests, Green exploded for 28.5 fantasy points in Game 3. Embiid’s presence certainly opened up more opportunities for the sharpshooter, who took advantage by hitting seven triples. Keep rolling with Green, especially at this price.

Fades

Matisse Thybulle ($1,800) - You can probably tell by the price point that Thybulle has lost all value in fantasy and DFS formats. The defensive star is barely getting on the floor, and the Sixers haven’t really missed much from him. Don’t expect a breakout game here for the young forward.

Gabe Vincent ($4,200) - With Kyle Lowry back in the starting lineup, Vincent is the odd man out of the rotation. He’s still going to get playing time, but it’s hard to count on him to deliver solid fantasy production.

The Outcome

The Heat won’t shoot as poorly as they did in Game 3, so expect a closer contest on that front. Embiid will be more like his usual self after logging 36 minutes in Game 3, and should take some perimeter shots. James Harden and Tyrese Maxey still haven’t gotten going yet, so that will be something to monitor in Game 4. The Heat should play better, but it’s hard to see them suddenly coming out of Philly with a win.

Final score: 76ers 101, Heat 95