How to watch Sunday’s NBA playoff games via live online stream

We’ve got two games on Sunday’s NBA playoff schedule, with the home teams in both series having a chance to even things up at 2-2 while the No. 1 seeds hope to grab the commanding 3-1 advantage.

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks will get things started at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Luka Doncic led the Mavs to a big home win in Game 3. We’ll see if Dallas can keep things going and even the series or if the Suns will flex their muscles and set up a chance to eliminate the Mavs in Game 5.

If you aren't around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app.

The Miami Heat hope to bounce back from an embarrassing loss in Game 3 when they face the Philadelphia 76ers at 8:00 p.m. ET on TNT. Joel Embiid should be ready to go after logging 36 minutes in Game 3. We’ll see if Embiid’s presence helps the Sixers get another win and send this series back to South Beach tied up at 2-2.

