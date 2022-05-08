How to watch Suns vs. Mavericks Game 4 via live online stream

ESPN will host Sunday’s matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks with tipoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Suns vs. Mavericks

Date: Saturday, May 7

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Suns got a rude awakening in Dallas during Game 3. Phoenix struggled from the floor and saw Chris Paul uncharacteristically commit seven turnovers to just four assists. Paul should bounce back, but the Suns need to shoot better against Dallas’ defense to have a chance in this game.

Luka Doncic was brilliant once again, and he finally got some help. Jalen Brunson went off for 28 points, while three other Mavericks hit double figures. Dallas shot relatively poorly from the floor but simply created more possessions than the Suns with its defense. Let’s see if Jason Kidd’s group can have another strong effort on that side of the ball in Game 4.