How to watch Heat vs. 76ers Game 4 via live online stream

TNT will host Sunday’s matchup between the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers with tipoff set for 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Heat vs. 76ers

Date: Sunday, May 8

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Heat struggled from the floor in the Game 3 loss, which will ultimately turn around as shooting percentages normalize. What was more concerning was Miami’s defensive letdowns, especially against Tyrese Maxey. Bam Adebayo looked overwhelmed by Joel Embiid, which is something the Heat big man will have to change in Game 4.

Embiid’s return propelled the 76ers to a major win, and now the team will look to even the series. James Harden and Maxey had strong contributions offensively, but the Sixers did enough defensively to slow down Miami. We’ll see how much run Embiid gets in his second game back. The big man is the key to Philadelphia’s hopes in this series.