Best prop bets to consider for Heat vs. 76ers Game 4

Game 4 between the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers takes place Sunday evening with the home team looking to even this series prior to heading back to South Beach for Game 5. The 76ers got a big victory in Game 3 in Joel Embiid’s return to the floor and will be confident, while the Heat hope to shoot better offensively and set up a close-out scenario back home.

Here’s a look at some of the best game props available for Sunday’s contest, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jimmy Butler more rebounds than James Harden (-145)

Butler has beat Harden on rebounds in two of the three games, with the non-win being a tie. The Heat forward continues to make an impact on the glass, and should be able to top his Sixers counterpart here. Philly wants Harden to be more of a scorer and at some point, that emphasis on scoring will impact his rebounding numbers.

Joel Embiid 2+ 3-pointers (+350)

Embiid didn’t take a single triple in Game 3, something which was likely part of the gameplan for his return. He’ll likely get some shots up from the perimeter in Game 4, and he should break out of his playoff slump from behind the arc. Embiid is shooting 19.0 percent from deep in the postseason, which is a huge drop from his 37.1 percent clip during the regular season. Look for him to eventually hit some shots from deep.

