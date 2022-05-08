Best prop bets to consider for Suns vs. Mavericks Game 4

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks continue their second-round series Sunday with Game 4 from American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Mavericks hope to grab another home win and level this series, while the Suns hope to set up a potential close-out scenario in Game 5.

Here’s a look at some of the best game props for Sunday’s Game 4 between the Suns and Mavericks, with odds courtesy of DraftKing Sportsbook.

Devin Booker and Luka Doncic 4+ 3-pointers each (+400)

If you bet this prop for every game of the series so far, you’d be 1-2. Given the odds, the win would be enough to cover your losses. Booker has hit four or more triples in four of his six playoff contests. Doncic has hit four or more triples in four out of six playoff games as well. The only question is whether they’ll both hit this in the same game. This is always going to be a strong prop to back.

Mavericks +0.5 first quarter vs. Suns (-110)

Over the course of this series, Dallas has closed the first quarter margin and eventually won the frame in Game 3. Expect some pushback from Phoenix to start things off in Game 4, but this is too good a spot for the Mavericks. They’re looking to tie this series and should start strong Sunday.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.