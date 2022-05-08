 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Mavericks Game 4

We go over some of the best betting options for Sunday’s Game 4 matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2022 NBA Playoffs - Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks
Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns drives to the basket against the Dallas Mavericks during Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 6, 2022 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
It’s Game 4 of the West semifinals between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks, with the home team looking to send the series back to Phoenix tied 2-2. The Mavericks responded well after two bad losses to open this matchup, setting up a massive contest Sunday.

The Suns are 2-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 214.5.

Suns vs. Mavericks, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks +2

Luka Doncic got plenty of help in Game 3, and the Mavericks will maintain their same defensive intensity in Game 4. Dallas was able to secure a win despite not shooting the ball at an insane clip, which bodes well for the team’s chances in Game 4. Even with better performances from Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton, the Mavericks should keep this close.

Over/Under: Over 214.5

The two games in Phoenix went well over this total and even with the defensive adjustments from Dallas, this line seems a bit low. Look for the Suns to have more success offensively in Game 4, but the Mavericks are also poised to shoot better from behind the arc and should help the over on this total.

