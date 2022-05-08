Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. 76ers Game 4

The Philadelphia 76ers look to even their second-round series against the Miami Heat Sunday evening in Game 4. After a convincing Game 3 victory in Joel Embiid’s return to the floor, the 76ers will be confident they can come back to win this series. After winning the first two games, the Heat got a rude awakening in Game 3 and will need to re-group to avoid another embarrassing defeat in Game 4.

The Sixers are 2-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 207.5.

Heat vs. 76ers, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: 76ers -2

Miami’s offensive performance should improve, but the 76ers are a confident bunch with Embiid back. The big man has changed the complexion of this series, opening up better opportunities for Philly’s perimeter players. The Heat likely won’t get blown out again but it’s hard to see them keeping this one close on the road with Embiid back in the mix. Take the 76ers against the number.

Over/Under: Under 207.5

Two of the three games in this series have gone under. Even with Miami’s improved shooting imminent, these two teams have not been able to manage much offensively. The under is the play once again in Game 4.

