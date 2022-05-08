Picks for Wild vs. Blues in Game 4 of first round in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will play Game 4 of their best-of-7 first-round series Sunday, May 8. Puck drop is at 4:37 p.m ET at Enterprise Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. The game will be shown on TBS. Minnesota took a 2-1 lead in the series after a 5-1 win in St. Louis on Friday

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Wild vs. Blues: Game 3 prediction

Goal line: Wild +1.5 (-265); Blues -1.5 (+215)

Wild: -115

Blues: -105

Over/Under: Over 6.5 (-110); Under 6.5 (-110).

The Blues-Wild was expected to be the tightest series of the first round and instead it’s been threw blowouts. The Wild jumped out to an early 2-0 lead Friday and cruised to a 5-1 road victory. Kirill Kaprizov had another two-point game (goal, assist) while Joel Eriksson Ek (goal, assist) and Marcus Foligno (two assists) finally showed up. More importantly Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29 saves) looks like the guy that Minnesota hoped he would be. St. Louis has to figure out get a few pucks past Fleury and maybe start thinking about a start for Jordan Binnington. I expect the Blues to play desperate hockey Sunday afternoon, but I like Minnesota in overtime.

Pick: Wild (-115)

