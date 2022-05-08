Picks for Maple Leafs vs. Lightning in Game 4 of first round in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning will play Game 4 of their best-of-7 first-round series Sunday, May 8. Puck drop is at 7:07 p.m ET at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The game will be shown on TBS. Toronto took a 2-1 series lead with a 5-2 win in Tampa on Friday.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning: Game 4 prediction

Goal Line: Maple Leafs +1.5 (-235); Lightning -1.5 (+190)

Maple Leafs: +100

Lightning: -120

Over/Under: Over 6.5 (-110); Under 6.5 (-110)

Toronto took advantage of some undisciplined play from Tampa Bay and grabbed a 3-0 lead early in the second period. Once the Lightning got control of their emotions they got two goals back and only an amazing third period performance by Maple Leafs goalie Jack Campbell (32 saves) kept the Toronto out front. The 5-2 final score is a little misleading because Toronto got two empty net goals in the final two minutes. I believe the Lightning still have some lineup issues that will come back to haunt them, but not Sunday. Steven Stamkos finally gets a goal and the Lightning tie the series.

Pick: Lightning (-120)

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.