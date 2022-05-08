NHL playoff schedule, TV channels, start times for Sunday, May 8

ESPN and TBS will host Stanley Cup Playoff games on Sunday, May 8. Each of the four series are in Game 4. Times and teams are below.

In Game 3 action, Boston rallied to win 4-2. Minnesota jumped out to an early lead at St. Louis and took the third game, 5-1. Toronto made a 3-0 lead count in Tampa to beat the Lightning, 5-2, and Edmonton threw up an eight spot in Hollywood to crush the Kings, 8-2.

Notable odds from DraftKings Sportsbook on matchups (updated odds to win series)

NHL playoff schedule: Sunday, May 8

Start time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Hurricanes (+115); Bruins (-135)

Series odds: Hurricanes (-230); Bruins (+190)

Start time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS App

Moneyline odds: Wild (-115); Blues (-105)

Series odds: Blues (+220); Wild (-275)

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS App

Moneyline odds: Maple Leafs (+100); Lightning (-120)

Series odds: Maple Leafs (-260); Lightning (+210)

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS App

Moneyline odds: Oilers (-150); Kings (+130)

Series odds: Oilers (-600); Kings (+425)