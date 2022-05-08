 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NHL playoff schedule, TV channels, start times for Sunday, May 8

We take a look at the NHL playoff schedule for Sunday, May 8 and how to watch.

By DKNation Staff
NHL: Arizona Coyotes at Minnesota Wild Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN and TBS will host Stanley Cup Playoff games on Sunday, May 8. Each of the four series are in Game 4. Times and teams are below.

In Game 3 action, Boston rallied to win 4-2. Minnesota jumped out to an early lead at St. Louis and took the third game, 5-1. Toronto made a 3-0 lead count in Tampa to beat the Lightning, 5-2, and Edmonton threw up an eight spot in Hollywood to crush the Kings, 8-2.

Notable odds from DraftKings Sportsbook on matchups (updated odds to win series)

NHL playoff schedule: Sunday, May 8

Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins (Hurricanes lead 2-1)

Start time: 12:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app
Moneyline odds: Hurricanes (+115); Bruins (-135)
Series odds: Hurricanes (-230); Bruins (+190)

Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues (Wild lead 2-1)

Start time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS App
Moneyline odds: Wild (-115); Blues (-105)
Series odds: Blues (+220); Wild (-275)

Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning (Maple Leafs lead 2-1)

Start time: 7 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS App
Moneyline odds: Maple Leafs (+100); Lightning (-120)
Series odds: Maple Leafs (-260); Lightning (+210)

Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings (Oilers lead 2-1)

Start time: 10 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS App
Moneyline odds: Oilers (-150); Kings (+130)
Series odds: Oilers (-600); Kings (+425)

