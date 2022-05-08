How to watch Hurricanes vs. Bruins in Game 4 via live online stream

ESPN will host Sunday’s matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and Boston Bruins in Game 4 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 12:37 p.m. ET. The game will take place at TD Garden in Boston.

It’s a shame Bruins forward Brad Marchand has the reputation of being a cheap shot, a pest and a general nuisance, because when he focuses on playing hockey, he still has the goods. With the Bruins in desperation mode Marchand had a goal and two assists in Boston’s 4-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 on Friday. The Hurricanes are down to No. 3 goalie, Pyotr Kochetkov, but he probably played well enough for the Hurricanes to win. The defense in front of him has to be better. being said the Bruins are -135 betting favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Carolinas is +115 underdog Sunday, but a -230 favorite to eventually win the series.

Hurricanes vs. Bruins

Date: Sunday, May 8

Start time: 12:30

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.