How to watch Oilers vs. Kings in Game 3 via live online stream

TBS will host Sunday’s matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and LA Kings in Game 3 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 10:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Evander Kane had a hat trick to lead a barrage of offense from the Edmonton Oilers in a 8-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 3. Kane was joined on the scoresheet by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (two goals, assist) and Zach Hyman (two goals, assist). Oilers goalie Mike Smith faced a lot of shots, but made 44 saves. Edmonton has outscored Los Angeles 14-2 in the past two games and are now a massive -600 favorite to win the series by DraftKings Sportsbook. Edmonton is also a -150 favorite to win Game 4 while Los Angeles is a +130 home underdog.

Oilers vs. Kings (Oilers lead series 2-1)

Date: Sunday, May 8

Start time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS App

