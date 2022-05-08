How to watch Maple Leafs vs. Lightning in Game 4 via live online stream

TBS will host Sunday’s matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 7:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Amalie Arena in downtown Tampa, Florida.

Toronto jumped out to a 3-0 lead early in the second period and Jack Campbell made it stand up as the Maple Leafs took Game 3 with a 5-2 victory and grabbed a 2-1 series lead. It was the middle-six lines for Toronto on Friday as Colin Blackwell had his first NHL playoff goal and David Kampf had his second goal of the series. Tampa Bay couldn’t get contributions from its top guys to respond. Defenseman Victor Hedman, who had a goal and three assists in Game 2, was a minus-3. DraftKings Sportsbook has Tampa Bay as -120 favorite in Game 4, but +210 underdog to win the series. Toronto is +100 for Game 4 and -260 for the series.

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning (Maple Leafs lead series 2-1)

Date: Sunday, May 8

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via Watch TBS or on the TBS App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.