How to watch Wild vs. Blues in Game 4 via live online stream

TBS will host Sunday’s matchup between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues in Game 4 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 4:37 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Enterprise Arena in St. Louis.

Kirill Kaprizov followed up his hat trick in Game 2 with a goal and an assist in Game 3 as the Wild cruised to a 5-1 win. Minnesota goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29 saves) is starting to look more like the player the Wild expected him to be when they acquired him before the trade deadline. St. Louis has been outscored 11-3 over the past two games and on Friday the trio of Robert Thomas, Pavel Buchnevich and Vladimir Tarasenko combined for minus-7 and just four shots on goal. They have to be better Sunday afternoon. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Wild as a -115 favorite and a -275 to win the series. St. Louis is betting at -105 on Sunday.

Wild vs. Blues (Wild lead series 2-1)

Date: Sunday, May 8

Start time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via Watch TBS or on the TBS App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.