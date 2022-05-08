Pick on the Moneyline for Brewers-Braves on Sunday

The Milwaukee Brewers have the top win percentage in the National League and will look to continue their winning ways on Sunday in Atlanta against the Braves.

Milwaukee Brewers vs Atlanta Braves (-115, 8)

Both teams are atop the National League in home runs with the Brewers second in the National League in runs per game entering the weekend, though they have played just five games against a team with a record of .500 or better.

The Braves will look to Charlie Morton to shake off his early season after allowing at least three runs in his last four starts, but had similar struggles last season, posting a 5.23 ERA through six starts before finishing the 2021 season with a 3.34 ERA with 0.8 home runs per nine innings.

Slugger Ronald Acuna Jr. is back for the Braves to be able to bolster the lineup and hit his second home run on the season on Saturday to help the team get a 3-2 win.

He and the rest of the Braves bats will look to get to starter Aaron Ashby, who has given up eight runs in 19.1 innings this season and six walks per nine innings.

Charlie Morton should be able to recapture his normal form and lead the Braves to a series win over the Brewers.

The Play: Braves -115

