Gasly wrecks Norris in 2022 Miami Grand Prix [VIDEO]

With about 15 laps to go in the 2022 Miami Grand Prix, Pierre Gasly knocked tires with Lando Norris causing Norris’ tire to pop and wreck the car. There is a virtual safety car as they get the car off the track and drivers were able to pit.

¡ACCIDENTE DE LANDO NORRIS!

SAFETY CAR EN PISTA



( #F1) pic.twitter.com/Ey2JbWja6O — F1 EN DAZN (@DAZNF1TV) May 8, 2022

Norris is done for the day and joins Zhou Guanyu off the track. Guanyu had an issue with his car and left the track on the 7th lap.

Going into the home stretch, Max Verstappen is in the lead and he is followed by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. Sergio Perez and Valtteri Botas round out the top five as the drivers follow the safety car around. Verstappen had about a four-second lead over Leclerc at the time of the wreck.

The race was moving at a good clip until this wreck as officials continue to clean the track. There is about a 40% chance of rain and this delay could increase the chance the drivers see some rain. There will be 10 laps left once the safety car leaves the track.