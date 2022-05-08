QB Gerry Bohanon commits to South Florida

Former Baylor Bears quarterback Gerry Bohanon has committed to South Florida, according to his social media. This is a big get for USF, as Bohanon put up major numbers for the Bears en route to a Big 12 championship a season ago.

Bohanon isn’t going to generate Heisman buzz initially, but the dual-threat quarterback was certainly considered a darkhorse contender for the 2022 season. Bohanon finished last season with 2,200 passing yards, 18 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also added 323 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns. While he’s unlikely to elevate USF into College Football Playoff contention, Bohanon could put up big numbers here.

For now, Bohanon will be competing with incumbent Timmy McClain for the starting job. McClain was electric in his freshman season for the Bulls, throwing for 1,888 yards and five touchdowns. He did struggle with interceptions, so that’s an area Bohanon could have the edge. Other quarterbacks on USF’s depth chart include Katravis Marsh and Cade Fortin.