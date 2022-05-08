 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chris Paul fouls out of Game 4 vs. Mavericks in fourth quarter

It’s been a rough weekend for the veteran guard.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2022 NBA Playoffs - Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks
Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball during the game against the Dallas Mavericks during Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 8, 2022 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

It’s been a tough birthday weekend for Chris Paul.

The Phoenix Suns guard has fouled out in the fourth quarter of Game 4 against the Dallas Mavericks with his team trailing. Paul has only been disqualified from a playoff game in three other instances in his career.

Paul finished the contest with five points and seven assists, his fifth straight game without reaching double-digit assists. The veteran was lauded for his brilliance early in this series, particularly in Game 2 when he took over the fourth quarter. However, these past two games have been major disappointments for Paul.

With the guard out for the rest of the game, look for the Suns to rely on Devin Booker and Cameron Payne in the backcourt. Booker has been the engine for this team offensively, while Payne got some valuable experience during the Pelicans first-round series and can provide key minutes if called upon.

