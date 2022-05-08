Wrestlemania Backlash 2022: Updates, results from May PPV

Although WrestleMania is in our past, there are still scores to settle from the showcase of the immortals. And they will be settled tonight on WrestleMania Backlash.

There are six matches on the card, five of which are rematches from WrestleMania. The show will open with the second encounter between Cody Rhodes and Seth “Freakin’” Rollins. Other rematches include AJ Styles versus Edge; Bobby Lashley versus Omos; and Charlotte Flair taking on Ronda Rousey for the Smackdown Women’s Championship. But this time, those two will battle in an “I Quit” match. The biggest match on the card is arguably the six-man tag match between The Bloodline and RK-Bro with Drew McIntyre.

Follow along all night for updates and results from what goes down inside the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

Omos defeated Bobby Lashley via pinfall

Omos earned a measure of revenge after losing to Lashley at WrestleMania, but it was MVP who was, well, the real MVP.

Just when Lashley seemed to have all the momentum, Omos threw him into the corner, which gave MVP the opportunity to clock Bobby right in the eye with his cane, hidden from the view of the ref. Omos followed that up with a tree slam to get the 1-2-3.

This looked like a squash for Omos early, but things changed when Omos’ arms got tied up between the ropes, leaving him defenseless against Lashley.

Bobby had the Hurt Lock cinched in at one point, and it looked like The Colossus would fade, but he was able to fight back before getting an assist from the outside.

Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins via pinfall

The rematch was just as good as the original!

Superplexes, kickouts of both the Crossroads and the Pedigree, a bunch of high-flying action — these two just put on incredible matches. Ultimately, after Rhodes hit the Crossroads on Rollins for a second time, he reversed a roll-up, holding on to Rollins’ tights to grab the win.

Rollins controlled the early portion of the match, using a lot of strikes to slow down Cody. But after this superplex from Rhodes, the pace really picked up.

Near the end of this 20-minute match, Rollins disrespected Rhodes by hitting him with punches in the style of his late father, “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes. But “The American Nightmare” turned Rollins’ momentum into a Crossroads, which set up a frantic ending to this fantastic match.