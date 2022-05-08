Kyle Lowry appears to re-injure hamstring in Game 4 vs. 76ers

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry went to the locker room in Game 4 against the Philadelphia 76ers after appearing to re-injure his hamstring. Lowry missed four games in the playoffs with this injury before returning in Game 3. If he aggravated the injury, it could mean missing the rest of this series.

Kyle Lowry is coming out of the game after going down hard on that last possession. He's walking's straight back to Miami's locker room.



He's been grabbing at his hamstring for large chunks of this first half. He came back in Game 3 after missing the prior four games. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) May 9, 2022

Lowry eventually did return to the bench after a brief exit, but this could be a lingering problem for the guard. Miami does have a capable guard rotation behind Lowry with Gabe Vincent, Max Strus and Tyler Herro. However, Lowry is clearly the best defender of the bunch and provides the most stability at the point guard position.

While the Heat did close out the series against the Hawks without Lowry, the 76ers are a different beast. Even though James Harden and Tyrese Maxey haven’t been dominant so far in this matchup, the Heat don’t want to get them going. Lowry being at 100 percent would be key to preventing them from finding any rhythm.