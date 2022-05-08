 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kyle Lowry appears to re-injure hamstring in Game 4 vs. 76ers

The Heat PG is back on the bench but could be favoring the hamstring.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2022 NBA Playoffs - Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers
Kyle Lowry of the Miami Heat dribbles the ball during Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers on May 8, 2022 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry went to the locker room in Game 4 against the Philadelphia 76ers after appearing to re-injure his hamstring. Lowry missed four games in the playoffs with this injury before returning in Game 3. If he aggravated the injury, it could mean missing the rest of this series.

Lowry eventually did return to the bench after a brief exit, but this could be a lingering problem for the guard. Miami does have a capable guard rotation behind Lowry with Gabe Vincent, Max Strus and Tyler Herro. However, Lowry is clearly the best defender of the bunch and provides the most stability at the point guard position.

While the Heat did close out the series against the Hawks without Lowry, the 76ers are a different beast. Even though James Harden and Tyrese Maxey haven’t been dominant so far in this matchup, the Heat don’t want to get them going. Lowry being at 100 percent would be key to preventing them from finding any rhythm.

