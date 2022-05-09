When will Christian McCaffrey return from ankle injury?

The Carolina Panther's star running back, Christian McCaffrey, found himself on the IR twice in the 2021 season. The first time was in Week 3 against the Houston Texans when he suffered a hamstring injury. The second was in week 12, when he suffered an ankle injury against the Miami Dolphins and was done for the season. He, unfortunately, was only able to play in seven games in the 2021 season, and only ten games in the last two seasons.

Injury news

McCaffrey did not require surgery on the injury and is expected to be ready for the 2022 season. Reports are that he is participating in offseason workouts. It is worth noting in the past three seasons/injuries, he has not repeated injuries.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

McCaffrey’s injuries during the last two seasons have some people scared of drafting the star running back. But the last full season he played he had the second-most fantasy points in NFL history. He recorded 785 total yards and two touchdowns in the seven games he played this past season (he left two games early due to his injuries). Although he may not be the top RB draft in fantasy football leagues this year, he is likely to remain in the top tier going into this season.