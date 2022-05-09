When will J.K. Dobbins return from his knee injury?

The Baltimore Ravens running back, J.K. Dobbins suffered a left knee injury in the third preseason game entering the 2021 season. In his rookie year, Dobbins recorded 805 yards on 134 carries and had nine touchdowns.

Injury news

Dobbins suffered a torn ACL in a preseason game against Washington in the 2021 preseason. Recovery seems to be headed in the right direction and the Ravens say they expect Dobbins to be ready to go to start the 2022 season.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

Dobbins was only able to get one season under his belt before going out for the entire 2021 season. It’s hard to predict how a player will return from an ACL injury, especially with such a short resume prior to the injury. The good news for Dobbins is the time he has had to recover from this season-ending injury. The hope is he is fully recovered and able to start for this offense that loves the run game.