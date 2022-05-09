When will Gus Edwards return from ACL injury?

Gus Edwards joined a long list of injured players on the Baltimore Ravens for the 2021 season after he suffered an ACL tear. Edwards was the third Raven to go down last off-season following J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill. In 2020, Edwards recorded 723 yards and six touchdowns. He will be entering his fifth NFL season.

Injury news

The Ravens may play it safe with Edwards going into offseason workouts but they do expect him to be ready for the start of the 2022 season.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

Edwards is expected to be healthy and ready to go for the 2022 season, which is great for the fifth-year running back. That being said, assuming no more injury setbacks for the 2022 Ravens backfield, it is likely he takes on a complementary role to J.K. Dobbins. Although likely RB2, he is a part of Raven's offense that is notorious for running the football.