When will Tee Higgins return from shoulder injury?

The Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins suffered a shoulder injury in their Week 2 loss against the Chicago Bears. Higgins missed two games but played through the injury throughout the season during the Bengal's Super Bowl run. Higgins had 74 receptions for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns in the regular season.

Injury news

Higgins had surgery in March of this year to repair the labrum in his left shoulder. He is set to fully recover and be ready for the 2022 season.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

Higgins missed two games in the 2021 season, but postponed surgery and played through the injury and was still able to eclipse 1,000 yards. Expected to fully recover, this shouldn’t impact his fantasy value for the 2022 season. The third-year wide receiver is a huge part of the Bengal's offense and will line up alongside Ja’Marr Chase. He should be in for another strong season.