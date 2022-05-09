When will Michael Gallup return from ACL injury?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup suffered a torn ACL in Week 17 of last season against the Arizona Cardinals. Gallup did not play in the Cowboys’ wildcard playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers and might start this season on the PUP list.

Injury news

Jerry Jones told reporters back in March that Gallup optimistically will be a question mark around the first game of the season, per Michael Gehlken. The 26-year-old wideout suffered a torn ACL late in the 2021, but that didn’t deter the Cowboys from re-signing him to a five-year $62.5 million deal in free agency.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

When Gallup does return from his ACL injury, he’ll be the Cowboys No. 2 receiver, alongside CeeDee Lamb. Dallas will be looking for the 6-foot-1 wideout to be a playmaker as they don’t have Amari Cooper or Cedrick Wilson. Last season, Gallup posted 35 receptions (62 targets) for 445 yards and two touchdowns in nine games. He’ll likely go in the later rounds of many fantasy football drafts.