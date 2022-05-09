When will Derrick Henry be fully recovered from his foot injury?

Tennessee Titans superstar running back Derrick Henry missed the last nine games of the 2021 season due to a foot fracture. Henry underwent surgery for the injury in November and did not return until the Titans’ first playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Injury news

After not playing since Halloween, Henry made his return to the football field in January, when the Titans played the Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round. The 28-year-old didn’t look like himself in his first game action in months, but still ran for 62 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

With Henry having a full offseason to rest and recharge, we should expect him to be one of the top running backs in fantasy football this season. Despite missing all of the second half of the season, Henry still had 937 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

Henry’s 937 yards was good for ninth in the league last season. That just shows you how good he was and what he was on pace to do. The Titans’ superstar running back will likely be drafted in the first round in many fantasy football drafts this summer.