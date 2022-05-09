When will Robert Tonyan return from a knee injury?

After a big season in 2020 with 11 touchdowns, Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan was off to a little slower start last year. Through the first eight weeks of the season he had just 18 catches for 204 yards and a pair of touchdowns before he was lost to a season-ending knee injury.

Injury news

Tonyan tore his ACL halfway through the 2021 season, suffering his injury in a Week 8 game against the Cardinals. The Packers re-signed Tonyan to a one-year contract in March, and the only update on his status so far was that he was “ahead of schedule.” Reading between the lines, that would seem to point to him being able to return this season, but he might not be ready to go for Week 1.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

After losing Davante Adams and failing to take one of the draft’s blue chip receiver prospects, the Packers could certainly use Tonyan’s hands in the red zone this year. Without him, Marcedes Lewis will handle TE1 duties in Green Bay. From a fantasy perspective, he’s not much more than a potential streamer from time to time. A third-round pick in 2020, Josiah Deguara will be worth watching in camp to see if he could be poised for a breakout year.