When will KJ Hamler return from ACL injury?

Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler missed off the 2021 season due to a torn ACL that he suffered in Week 3 against the New York Jets. Hamler was expected to be a playmaker in the Broncos’ passing game before going down with the season-ending injury.

Injury news

Hamler was placed on injured reserve back in September, but Broncos GM George Paton said last month that the young wide receiver is well ahead of schedule, per The Athletic.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

If Hamler is ready to go by Week 1, he might be able to provide the Broncos with some big plays through the air with new quarterback Russell Wilson. With Denver having their three starting wide receivers in Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and Tim Patrick, there might not be a ton of targets coming towards Hamler’s way. The former Penn State standout will likely be drafted late in fantasy football drafts or could be someone that managers opt to add via the waiver wire.