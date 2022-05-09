When will Odell Beckham Jr. return from ACL injury?

Odell Beckham Jr. spent the majority of the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Rams, earning his first-ever Super Bowl championship with their win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, that game also saw him suffer an ACL tear that would put him on the sideline for the rest of the action. He started Super Bowl LVI by catching two passes for 52 yards and a touchdown, but the non-contact injury came later in the first half.

OBJ averaged 38.1 receiving yards per game for the Rams in the eight regular season games he played after being picked up by LA. He averaged 38.6 yards per game in the six contests he played for the Cleveland Browns before they released him.

Injury news

Beckham Jr. underwent successful surgery to repair the ACL tear on February 22 as he hopes to be recovered by the time the 2022 season starts, though he’s not expected to return to the field until November at the earliest.

It’s the second time he’s gone through an ACL tear and subsequent recovery, as the first one came in 2020. He only played seven games for Cleveland that season before he suffered the injury that kept him sidelined for the rest of the NFL campaign.

His first surgery didn’t go so well, apparently leaving some lingering complications in his knee that extended his rehab time. By all accounts, this second surgery went much better and is expected to help his rehab go more smoothly without any long-term negative effects.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

While OBJ is currently a free agent without a team, he’s in the middle of a long offseason that will hopefully give him time to recover and come back stronger. With this surgery considered more of a success than the first one, OBJ will hope that it’ll actually extend his career instead of causing more injury problems down the road.

Beckham amassed 48 catches, 593 yards, and seven touchdowns in just 12 games with the Rams last season, so whether he comes back to Los Angeles or gets picked up by another team in need of an experienced receiver, he’s sure to be on the fantasy radar when he’s back in action.