When will Raheem Mostert return from knee injury?

Veteran running back Raheem Mostert missed all of the 2021 season after suffering a knee cartilage injury in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions. The 5-foot-10 Mostert has only played in nine total games over the last two seasons.

Injury news

Mostert’s agent Brett Tessler said back in March that the veteran running back is making a full recovery and will be ready to play this season, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The last time Mostert played 10 or more games was in 2019, where he played in all 16 games. During that season, he had 772 yards on the ground, eight touchdowns, and 180 receiving yards.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

If Mostert is ready to go to start the season, he will be splitting carries with Chase Edmonds and whoever wins the third running back job. When healthy, Mostert is a dynamic running back and can rip off some long runs. If the Dolphins can get at least 500 yards from the vet, it will go a long way in improving their running game. Finally, when it comes to fantasy, he’ll most likely be a RB2/FLEX option for most managers.