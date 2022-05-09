When will Will Fuller return from his finger injury?

Wide receiver Will Fuller signed a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, but only ended up playing two games in the 2021 season. He missed the first two weeks due to a suspension and a personal matter, then was sidelined the last 13 games with a broken finger. That injury came in Week 4 in a game against the Indianapolis Colts, and he wasn’t seen again for the rest of the season.

Injury news

Fuller underwent surgery on his finger earlier this year, and is expected to make a full recovery even before 2022 training camp gets underway. The Dolphins had hoped that he’d return during the 2021 season, but it was finally announced in December that he wouldn’t be making a return following some setbacks in his rehab.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

The 28-year-old receiver didn’t have much to show for the Dolphins in the 2021 season, only seeing eight targets for 26 yards in his two games for Miami. He was poised to make a breakout season in 2020 as he caught 53 balls for 879 yards in just 11 games, but that campaign ended early due to a six-game suspension handed down from the NFL for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. He spent five years with the Houston Texans uniform before moving to the Dolphins ahead of the 2021 season.

Fuller is once again a free agent and will be looking for a team to give him a shot next season. Last year was his fifth straight season where he missed at least five games, certainly giving teams around the league some hesitation when looking at signing him. Assuming he ends up signing another one-year deal, whether it’s with Miami or someone else, he’s a solid WR2 in just about any lineup.