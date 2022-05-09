When will James White return from his hip injury?

Veteran running back James White was sidelined for the 2021 season when he suffered a hip injury in the Patriots’ Week 3 contest against the New Orleans Saints. He caught 12 passes for 94 yards, while rushing 10 times for 38 yards in the two-plus games he played for New England before suffering the season-ending injury. White was serving as the backup to Damien Harris on the ground, being used as both a rusher and a pass-catcher for the Pats offense.

Injury news

His injury was diagnosed as a hip subluxation, and he underwent successful surgery followed by a long and grueling rehab process. He spent a lot of his rehab time laid up in bed, as he was unable to walk or do much without crutches. Most of his rehab was spent away from New England, but he still kept in touch with Damien Harris and the team, proving to be a valuable mentor even when he couldn’t physically be with the team.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

White just recently re-signed with the Pats with a two-year, $5 million contract ahead of next season as he just recently moved to the wrong side of 30. The Patriots clearly have full confidence in him moving forward, although the contract is full of incentives and bonuses rather than guarantees.

Expected to play in 2022, he still has a hard road ahead as he continues recovery on his hip. If he can get back to the field quickly, the Pats should show complete confidence in him and will be expected to utilize him in both the air and on the ground next season.