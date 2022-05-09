When will Jimmy Garoppolo return from shoulder injury?

Jimmy Garoppolo completed his eighth NFL season this winter and his fifth with the San Francisco 49ers, helping the franchise reach the NFC Championship Game in 2021. He completed 68.3% of his passes for 3,810 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, coming off an offseason when the 49ers drafted Trey Lance with the third overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Garoppolo has dealt with plenty of injuries during his pro football career, and 2021 was no different as he recovers from an offseason surgery.

Injury news

Garoppolo dealt with a thumb injury late last season and underwent shoulder surgery. He has yet to start throwing again and had not been participating in the team’s offseason program as he rehabs the injury. Garoppolo said he believes he will be ready in time for training camp where he could be competing for the starting QB job.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

The 49ers quarterback situation is not solidified yet but at some point, the franchise will need to give Lance a shot considering how high he was selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. If he is not quite ready, the team is fortunate to be able to turn to Garoppolo, who has proven to be an average NFL starting quarterback. He remains on the roster following the draft where some thought he might be traded, but the possibility of Garoppolo being on another roster before Week 1 is still likely.

If Garoppolo is the starting quarterback for the 49ers, he is nothing better than a No. 2 QB for fantasy football purposes, while Lance could flirt with QB1 status with his running ability if he is declared the 49ers starter.