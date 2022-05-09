When will DK Metcalf return from his foot injury?

DK Metcalf played every game for the Seattle Seahawks in 2021, catching 75 of his 129 targets for a total of 967 yards and 12 touchdowns. Although he just missed the mark of breaking his career-high 1,303 yards in a single season set in 2020, it was with good reason as he later revealed that he played through a foot injury for the entirety of the season. He underwent surgery following the season’s end.

Injury news

Metcalf, entering his fourth year in the league, is expected to be fully healthy long before training camp starts at the end of July. He revealed that he ended up missing a practice day per week after he realized what happened to his foot, but it never bothered him enough to miss any playing time during the season.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

Entering the final year of his contract, the Seahawks are looking to get an extension done with Metcalf soon to keep him in Seattle long term. Both sides are expecting to get a deal done ahead of next season. If DK can put up the kinds of numbers he did last season while playing through a foot injury, the sky’s the limit for the 24-year-old as he’ll be expected to have another solid year as a WR1 in Seattle.