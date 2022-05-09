Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Monday, May 9

Monday’s MLB slate increased from nine games to 11 due to a couple postponements over the weekend. With all the opportunities to add some cash on baseball betting, I narrowed down the top three player prop bets to consider.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Monday, May 9

Luis Castillo, U5.5 strikeouts (-155)

The Cincinnati Reds starter will make his season debut, coming off the injured list with shoulder soreness. He is definitely a strikeout pitcher throughout his career, but how long will he go in start No. 1? I’ll bet he doesn’t throw a ton of pitches Monday night against the Milwaukee Brewers right out of the gate especially with the Reds struggling so much early on without a reason to stretch Castillo out right away.

Andrew Velazquez, U0.5 hits (-125)

The Los Angeles Angels shortstop is off to a brutal start at the plate, and racking up the hits has not been a strong suit over the past few years. Velazquez has just 1 hit over his previous six games, spanning 15 at-bats. The Tampa Bay Rays will likely use a lot of bullpen pitchers with Jeffrey Springs starting on the mound.

Ke’Bryan Hayes, U0.5 hits (+160)

The Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman has been the top hitter in this lineup, but this is not a great matchup especially with how much of a return you’d get if he goes hitless on Monday night. Los Angeles Dodgers starter Julio Urias has allowed just 8 hits over his past four starts, spanning 22 innings of work.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.