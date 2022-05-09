MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Monday, May 9

11 games are on the docket for the Monday MLB schedule today as we gear up for another week in the month of May. We’re going to go over some top options on DraftKings and give out a few value picks to help you build your MLB DFS lineups.

Top Pitchers

Carlos Rodón, Giants vs. Rockies ($10,000) — Rodón (3-1, 1.55 ERA) has been one of the top starting pitchers in DFS this season and will have an opportunity to deliver another solid outing when hosting the Rockies tonight. He’s averaging 26.9 fantasy points per game and is mowing down an average of eight batters a game on strikes. Even with the hefty price, consider him as your top starter tonight.

Brandon Woodruff, Brewers vs. Reds ($9,300) — Woodruff (3-1, 5.18 ERA) has been prone to give up his fair share of earned runs this season and definitely needs to get his ERA down. However, he’s facing the abysmal Reds tonight and it’s starting to become a principle to start anyone facing Cincinnati this season. Woodruff struck out 12 Reds batters in his start last Tuesday and could very well put up similar numbers this evening.

Top Hitters

José Ramirez, Guardians vs. White Sox ($6,200) — Ramirez remains as one of the most valuable fantasy batters, averaging 11.2 fantasy points per game heading into tonight’s AL Central showdown against the White Sox. He’s currently on a four-game hitting streak and drove home a run with a triple in yesterday’s 4-3 victory over the Blue Jays. Lock him into your lineup once again.

Manny Machado, Padres vs. Cubs ($5,700) — Machado has been on fire with a .385 batting average and has mashed four homers in his last 10 games. The Padres batters will go against Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks tonight, who has been lit up for 14 hits and 10 earned runs over his last two outings. This is an opportunity for Machado to have a huge night at Petco Park.

Value Pitcher

Paul Blackburn, Athletics vs. Tigers ($7,500) — Blackburn (3-0, 2.22 ERA) has plenty of value heading into tonight’s start at Comerica Park against the Tigers. He’s given up just six earned runs in five starts and has been a steady hand in the Oakland rotation. He’s definitely worth considering for your lineup tonight.

Value Hitter

Rowdy Tellez, Brewers vs. Reds ($4,700) — Tellez and the Brewers are facing the woeful Reds this evening and he has the chance to once again go off against the worst team in the majors. The first baseman already has three homers and 10 RBI in just three games against Cincy this season and that includes last Wednesday’s outing where he produced 48 fantasy points in an 18-4 blowout. Lock Tellez into your lineup tonight.