Best MLB bets to consider for Monday, May 9

The workweek begins and Major League Baseball is treating us all with a nearly full slate, with 22 of the possible 30 teams in action on Monday.

With so much of the league taking the field, there will be plenty of chances to make money by betting on some nice matchups. Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for DAY’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Monday, May 9

Look, yes, we are aware that this is a bold pick. The Brewers are playing relatively well and the Reds are by far the worst team in baseball with just five wins on the season. You won’t make any money betting against Cincy though and there’s a small reason for confidence in the team from Ohio. Despite winning just five games all season, two of them came this weekend, so they’re getting hot. They’ll also have Luis Castillo making his season debut on the mound, so he could bring a new level of dynamic pitching to a team that desperately needs it.

Mike Trout over 0.5 hits against Tampa Bay Rays (-180)

Unlike the last entry, Trout to get a hit is always a pretty safe bet. He has a career average of .500 against Rays starter Jeffery Springs in six total plate appearances. He’s struck out twice, but has a single, double and has also walked twice.

Hunter Renfroe over 0.5 home runs against Cincinnati Reds (+350)

Renfroe has been hitting the ball well, smashing three home runs in the last nine games. He has a good shot of going yard again Monday as he faces off with Cincinnati Reds starter Luis Castillo. He has 13 plate appearances against Castillo in his career and has only gotten two hits. However, both those hits have gone over the wall.

The Padres have been playing well recently and the Cubs well, have not. Chicago has scored just 12 runs in their last nine games and will be facing off with MacKenzie Gore on the hill tonight, who has been really good throughout his rookie campaign. Kyle Hendricks hasn’t been nearly as great for Chicago, having given up 10 earned runs in his last 10 innings pitched.

San Diego is averaging four runs per contest over their last nine games, which is a heck of a lot better than the 1.33 runs the Cubs are averaging in the same span.

